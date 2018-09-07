PASADENA, Texas — PASADENA, Texas - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of causing damage a Pasadena-area park last month.

Police said five teens jumped a fence around midnight June 17 at a recreational park in the 1100 block of Parkside Drive.

Investigators said the suspects tried to turn on water pumps and other equipment but damaged several pieces of equipment in the process. Damages are estimated to be in the thousands.

Police said the suspects then ran from the scene. Surveillance video captured images of the suspects during the incident.

Police describe the five suspects as while males, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds and 13 to 17 years old.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stopper at (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

