HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the person who robbed a Family Dollar employee as she returned to the store from a bank run.

It happened two months ago at 9425 Main Street. The employee opened the door of the business on Friday, April 19 at 12:28 a.m. when a man suddenly ran behind her and grabbed the bank bag.

The man then got into the passenger seat of a maroon or burgundy Toyota Camry and they drove away.

Police describe the man as appearing 20 to 28 years old, 5'8" to 6 feet, 140 to 160 pounds.

Crime Stoppers could pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges.

Call (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

