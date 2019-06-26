HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the person who robbed a Family Dollar employee as she returned to the store from a bank run.
It happened two months ago at 9425 Main Street. The employee opened the door of the business on Friday, April 19 at 12:28 a.m. when a man suddenly ran behind her and grabbed the bank bag.
The man then got into the passenger seat of a maroon or burgundy Toyota Camry and they drove away.
Police describe the man as appearing 20 to 28 years old, 5'8" to 6 feet, 140 to 160 pounds.
Crime Stoppers could pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges.
Call (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Beth Chapman, wife of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' has died
- Attorney: 2-year-old hit by foul ball at Astros game suffered skull fracture, seizure
- Suspect in deadly New Hampshire crash was involved in rollover crash in Baytown just weeks before, police say
WATCH | Suspect wanted for shooting man in face in north Houston