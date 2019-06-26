HOUSTON — Police said an argument over money led to a shooting Wednesday inside a Missouri City home.

Detectives say a woman bonded someone out of jail and showed up at the home on Briargate Drive wanting her money back.

It's unclear who shot whom, since several people were inside, but the victim ended up at the fire station on South Post Oak Road.

The victim is expected to be OK.

