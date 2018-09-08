PASADENA, Texas – Police are looking for two men suspected of robbing a store in Pasadena at gunpoint over the weekend.

It happened Sunday night at the Exxon store on Fairmont Parkway, according to Pasadena police.

They say two men entered the store around 10:55 p.m. A gunman held up one clerk at the cash drawer, while the other man forced another store clerk into the restroom, police say.

The crime was captured on video and police have descriptions of potential suspects.

A gunman seen on video without his face covered has several tattoos on the back of his neck. Another man believed to be involved in the robbery had on a jacket with a hood over his head.

Both of them were seen walking to and from the store, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Stephens at (713) 475-7896.

