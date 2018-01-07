BOISE - Nine people, including six children, are being treated for injuries after police say a 30-year-old man stabbed several people at an apartment complex in Boise.

Timmy Earl Kinner was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes after police were called to Wylie Street Station Apartment Complex near West State Street and Wylie Lane.

Police said Sunday morning that Kinner, who is from Los Angeles, was a temporary resident at the apartment complex, but had been asked to leave on Friday. He is charged with a total of 15 felonies: nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child.

Timmy Earl Kinner

According to police, officers found all nine victims inside the apartment complex and in the parking lot.

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said in a news conference that there are no fatalities, but four of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Bones added that the victims' age ranges vary dramatically and that some of the victims are refugees who live in the complex.

Police noted in a news release Sunday morning that Kinner is not a refugee, and that his exact motives for the attack are still under investigation.

State Street was closed in the area of the crime scene overnight, and motorists were told to expect delays and avoid the area. Bones said the area surrounding the apartment complex will be impacted for at least the next 24 hours.

Boise stabbing incident under investigation Officers search a nearby canal for a possible weapon used in a stabbing incident earlier this evening. 01 / 07 Officers search a nearby canal for a possible weapon used in a stabbing incident earlier this evening. 01 / 07

Investigators searched a nearby canal for evidence, possibly a knife that was used by the suspect.

Investigators pulled something from the canal. Someone from the forensic team boxes it up, took photos of the area it was found and walked off with it. Not sure what it was. — Natalie Shaver (@NatalieKTVB) July 1, 2018

At this time, police say they do not know if the man was connected to the victims in any way, and do not know of a motivation for the stabbings.

Sunday morning, Boise Mayor Dave Bieter released a statement condemning the attack:

"Last night's horrific attack does not represent Boise. I ask all Boiseans to join me in sending thoughts and prayers for the injured and their families at this terrible time. Our city has long stood as a welcoming city – a place of safety and kindness for those fleeing violence and oppression in their homelands. The senseless acts of one disturbed person does not change that. As Boiseans, we come together not only to condemn this vile act, but also to embrace those among us seeking refuge from tyranny, suffering and war. It is who we are and who we will continue to be."

Julianne D. Tzul, executive director of the International Rescue Committee, also released a statement that reads, in part:

"It is heartbreaking to know that people and children who fled horror of war and conflict to find safety in America and the Boise Community had to experience violence all over again."

Tzul added that IRC is working with local partners to provide counseling and support to refugees and other members of the community affected by the incident. The group is also providing temporary housing and travel logistics for those needing medical care out of state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

