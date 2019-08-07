HOUSTON — A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man’s body was found in Baytown.

Houston police said Patrick Zeno, 20, admitted to stabbing a 31-year-old man to death and dumping his body in the 1100 block of Harbor Street.

Police were alerted to this crime on Saturday when they got a call about a “substantial amount” of blood found inside of an apartment in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock. During the investigation, witnesses told detectives they saw Zeno transporting a body from his apartment into a vehicle.

While detectives were collecting evidence from the apartment, Zeno returned to the apartment complex. He was taken into custody after a brief chase with officers.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to ID the victim.

