CHICAGO — Police say a shooting at a house party in Chicago has wounded 13 people, four of them critically.

Authorities say the shooting early Sunday stemmed from a dispute at a house party that was being given in memorial of someone who was killed in April.

Shots were first fired just after 12:30 a.m.

The victims range in age from 16 to 48. Police say they suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

Two people are being questioned. One of them was arrested with a weapon. The other was wounded.

Police say the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta