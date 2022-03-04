Police confirm at least 10 people shot, one killed in shooting at Saturday night concert in southern Dallas

Police confirmed the shooting to our sister station, WFAA. They say at least three of the victims are juveniles.

DALLAS — At least 10 people were shot and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a concert in southern Dallas, police said.

Three of the shooting victims are juveniles, according to police.

Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call night along the 5000 block of Cleveland Road in southern Dallas at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Saturday. Shortly thereafter, police say, victims of the shooting were transported to an area hospital.

No arrests have yet been made, and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.