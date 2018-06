HUMBLE – One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night at a gas station in Humble.

It happened at an Exxon station on McKay Avenue, not far from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Homicide investigators are at the scene investigating. A medical examiner left with the body before 10 p.m. The body was found near the gas pumps.

Another person was taken to a hospital and two people have been detained. Police say there is an active search for a third person.

#BREAKING One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station in Humble. This Exxon is on McKay Ave, not far from IAH. Humble Police are investigating. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/mNpOY8xx08 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) June 17, 2018

© 2018 KHOU