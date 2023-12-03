HPD: Drunk man in custody after stabbing 3 people at family gathering in SE Houston

Houston police said a drunk man stabbed three people at a family gathering at a southeast Houston apartment complex on Saturday night.

HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody after stabbing multiple people Saturday night in southeast Houston, according to police.

Houston police said it happened at a complex on Plum Creek Drive near the intersection of the Gulf Freeway and 610 Loop around 11:30 p.m.

When officers got to the complex, they found three men who had been stabbed.

According to investigators, a family gathering was going on when an intoxicated man who lives at the complex showed up and started making advances toward another man's wife.

The drunk man left, but came back a short time later -- this time with a kitchen knife, police said.

Another argument broke out and the man stabbed three other men. One man was stabbed several times in the chest and face. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Another man was stabbed in the chest and stomach. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The third victim was stabbed in the hand and was treated at the scene, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody along with the knife, according to police.