Man trying to sell PlayStation on social media robbed by ‘potential buyers,’ Precinct 4 says

Brandon Ramon and Javier Perez are wanted on aggravated robbery charges.

HOUSTON — Investigators say they’ve solved an armed robbery from September, but they need the public’s help tracking down the suspects.

The victim posted his PlayStation and several games for sale on social media and received an “offer.”

When he met the “potential buyers” at a business parking lot in the 12000 block of Jones Road, he was robbed at gunpoint.

Precinct 4 deputies later located the stolen property at a local pawn shop and returned it to the victim.

After a thorough investigation, they identified Brandon Ramon and Javier Perez as the suspects who sold the stolen property to the pawn shop.

The victim positively identified Roman and Perez, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Now investigators are trying to find them.

Ramon and Perez, both 19, face charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

If you see them, call Precinct 4 or 911.