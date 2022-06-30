HPD searching for armed 'Playboy' robber and his partner in crime after southside pawn shop robbery

The suspects forced a female and male employee to get on their knees before stealing money from the cash registers, according to HPD.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is hoping someone will recognize a couple of armed suspects who held up a pawn shop earlier this week.

Video shows them entering the store on the southside with guns drawn. They forced a female and male employee to get on their knees before stealing money from the cash registers, according to HPD.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, in the 4500 block of Almeda.

The robbers got away with an unknown amount of cash in a dark gray Dodge Charger.

Suspect #1: Black male, black hoodie with "Playboy" in white written on the front and back, along with an image of a woman on the back, black jeans, black shoes and a black mask on his face covering the mouth portion.

Suspect #2: Black male, black hoodie, black jeans, black shoes, hood overhead and black mask covering his mouth portion. He was wearing one red, white and blue glove and one black glove.

Detectives also want to question a third male who entered the store before the suspects. He was buzzed in when he told employees he was pawning an item. The two suspects followed him in. The male, who was carrying a laptop, ran out when he saw the suspects. Police are calling him a person of interest or possible witness.

Person of interest: Black male, gray shirt with gray pants with black stripes and wearing red shoes.