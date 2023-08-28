x
Houston man charged with killing man, wounding woman at birthday party in Grimes County

Justin Alexander Sanchez, from Houston, is charged with killing a 29-year-old man and wounding a 21-year-old woman at a home in Grimes County.
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — Two people were shot during an argument at a birthday party in Plantersville on Sunday, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office said.

A group of family and friends were at the party on Clark Road when an argument escalated and a man and woman were shot just after midnight. 

The 29-year-old man died at the scene.  A 21-year-old Houston woman was injured and rushed to a hospital in Bryan. The names of the victims haven't been released. 

Justin Alexander Sanchez, a 21-year-old from Houston, was arrested. 

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

Plantersville is about 55 miles northwest of Houston.

