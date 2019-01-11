A veteran Plano police officer is in federal custody on suspicion that he participated in a wide-ranging drug ring that allegedly resulted in the fatal overdose of a Collin County man in December 2018.

Frank Eric Dockery, of Trenton, is being held in the Denton County jail without bond on a U.S. Marshals hold.

Plano police said Friday that Dockery has resigned from the department. He served 20 years on the department, most recently as a family violence detective, officials said.

Dockery's attorney, Gregg Gibbs, could not immediately be reached for comment.

A federal judge set a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Sherman to determine if Dockery will remain behind bars pending trial.

Dockery is one of 10 people named in a federal indictment prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas.

Dockery, 45, is charged with four federal counts: possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances; failing to report drug crimes; and accessory after the fact.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison, court records show.

According to the indictment, beginning in 2014, Dockery and other defendants possessed and distributed alprazolam, oxycodone, cocaine and fentanyl.

The indictment alleges that starting in 2017, Dockery possessed a firearm while allegedly engaged in drug trafficking.

Dockery was also a firearms instructor. His website says he was a SWAT team member.

