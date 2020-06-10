Pizza Hut employee chases robbers away with pizza cutter, Houston police say

Three robbers left empty-handed after they were scared away by a quick-thinking worker.

HOUSTON — Some robbers holding up a Pizza Hut made one mistake after another before being outsmarted by an employee.

Now Houston police are trying to identify them.

The three suspects casually strolled into the Pizza Hut in the 1400 block of Lockwood around 10:45 p.m. on August 29.

They ordered the employees to get on the ground.

One of the suspects then tried to use a pry bar to open the cash register but it didn’t work.

The guy watching the employees in the back room pried a pizza cutter out of one worker’s hands and tossed it on the floor.

Wrong move.

The other employee quickly turned the tables when she grabbed the sharp cutter and threatened the robbers.

When they were unable to get it away from her, they ran out the door empty-handed.