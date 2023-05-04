Man who died when HPD officers performed PIT maneuver during chase was suspect in Louisiana shooting

Authorities said 18-year-old Norman Levine was a suspect in a shooting that injured four people outside a hookah lounge in Abbeville.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Police said a man killed at the end of a high-speed chase in Houston earlier this week was a suspect in a Louisiana shooting.

It happened Monday. Authorities said 18-year-old Norman Levine was killed when Houston Police Department officers performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle he was driving on the west side near Briar Forest and Dairy Ashford.

The tactics used by police during the chase are now under investigation, which is standard procedure anytime there is a police pursuit.

Investigators said they found two stolen Kias at an apartment complex. They said a man walked out to one of the stolen cars and immediately took off when he noticed the marked police units.

"Once the suspect noticed one of our marked vehicles, he immediately accelerated and took off," HPD's Michael Chaney said.

Authorities said Levine drove the wrong way down several roads, hopped curbs and ignored their commands during the chase.

"Our officer was able to implement a PIT maneuver and when the PIT maneuver occurred, the suspect vehicle spun ... hit the curb and struck the tree," Chaney said.

KHOU 11 News confirmed with police in Louisiana that Levine was a suspect in a shooting that injured four people outside a hookah lounge in Abbeville.

Danielle Davidson was one of the victims in the shooting.

"I'm not even supposed to be talking. I'm not even supposed to be living, you know what I'm saying? God really called a miracle," Davidson told KLFY, the CBS affiliate.

Louisiana police said there were 11 shooters and they think several of them came to Houston.

HPD said PIT maneuvers were prohibited before 2018, but then, former HPD Chief Art Acevedo brought them back. A pursuit board will look into the crash, but their findings are not always made public.