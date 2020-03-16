HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies arrested a man in the Humble area overnight who was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect's name has not been released, but a representative for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said he’ll face multiple charges, including DWI with a child passenger and failure to stop and render aid involving a death.

The incident happened in the 8900 block of FM 1960 when the driver of a dark pickup struck a man who was pushing a bike across the road.

The suspect allegedly kept going, but a deputy constable patrolling the area spotted him and pulled him over. The driver, whose truck had front end damage, was then taken into custody.

The victim, who was hit by another driver that stayed at the scene, was pronounced dead.

A third driver, also in a pickup, hit the victim’s bicycle.

The victim’s name has not been released.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM