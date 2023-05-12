Physical therapist in Woodlands area sued by patient who says he sexually assaulted her

William Abalos, who worked at Select Physical Therapy, was arrested back in January and charged with indecent exposure and recording clients without permission.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting at least two patients in The Woodlands area is being sued by one of the women.

William Gregory Abalos, 29, was arrested in January after the women complained that he assaulted them during physical therapy sessions at Select Physical Therapy on Rayford Rd.

Abolas was charged with indecent exposure and recording the women without their permission, the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office said.

After one of the women contacted them, detectives found evidence that Abalos "intentionally made contact with the patients by placing his sexual organ on their body without consent."

He was arrested on Jan. 25 and was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on a $175,000 bond, according to Pct. 3.

Abalos is out on bond and due back in court on June 8.

Detectives said they believe there may be more victims. If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Pct. 3 at 281-364-4211 and ask to speak with a detective.

The lawsuit (Warning: graphic details)

The lawsuit for over $1M was filed by the unidentified woman who initially contacted the constable's office in late December.

She was referred to Abalos for treatment of a pinched nerve in her neck.

The lawsuit includes disturbing details about what she said happened during her first session with him at Select Physical Therapy. She started in the main treatment area where Abalos instructed her to lie face down on a therapy table.

The woman said she initially became suspicious when Abalos instructed her to do a "grip test" with a rolled-up pillowcase. "Abalos told her to speed up, not grip as hard and loosen her grip," the lawsuit says. She told investigators she could feel something "flaccid" inside the pillowcase.

Abalos then moved her to a private room to continue the grip test, according to the victim, and asked her to remove her shoes and socks, which she thought was odd. When the "grip test" started again she felt something inside the pillowcase, but it was "firmer," the lawsuit states. She said Abalos told her to "move her wrist in a side-to-side motion, speed up, slow down, squeeze harder and relax her grip."

He then asked her if she had any foot problems and she told him she'd been diagnosed with Plantar fasciitis so he said he could work on her feet. She felt something on her foot that was followed by a "sticky liquid," and Abalos offered to clean it up, the lawsuit states.

The woman said she had a panic attack when she got to her car. She filed a police report the next day and said a detective called her and said that Abalos had sexually assaulted multiple other women, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said police later searched Abalos' cellphone and found pornographic material involving women's feet and several photos and videos of women receiving "therapy" at the SPT facility.

The lawsuit, brought by Blizzard Law, accuses Select Physical Therapy of negligence and Abalos of assault and intrusion that caused mental anguish, emotional distress and psychological trauma.

“We intend to hold this criminal and his employer accountable for these heinous acts,” said trial lawyer Anna Greenberg. “Management and ownership are obligated to adequately supervise their employees, including making sure male physical therapists are not regularly taking female clients into a private room at inappropriate times.”