Physical therapist in The Woodlands area arrested for sexually assaulting patients, constable says

Detectives said there may be more victims.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A physical therapist in The Woodlands area was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two patients and recording them without their permission, according to the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office.

William Gregory Abalos, 29, was accused of sexually assaulting at least two of his patients while he was treating them.

According to Pct. 3, during the course of their investigation, which started on Dec. 29, detectives discovered that Abalos also recorded patients without their knowledge on his personal phone. In those recordings, detectives said Abalos exposed himself and "intentionally made contact with the patients by placing his sexual organ on their body without consent."

Abalos was arrested on Jan. 25 and was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on a $175,000 bond, according to Pct. 3.