Recognize these men? Photos released of suspects wanted in deadly shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping you can help them identify three suspects wanted in a deadly shooting that happened Monday in southwest Houston.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspects who were only described as being in their teens to early 20s.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 30-year-old Samuel Sampson.

Houston police said Sampson and multiple suspects got into an argument inside of a business in the 7400 block of Harwin Drive. The argument continued to the parking lot where one of the suspects fired multiple shots at Sampson.

He was hit several times and died on scene.

The gunman and three other suspects got away in a black BMW sedan.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspects is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-208-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.