HOUSTON — Houston Police have released an image of a person of interest wanted for questioning in the Memorial City Mall incident Sunday that caused panic among shoppers.

HPD hopes the photo and surveillance video from the mall will help pinpoint the man accused of jumping on a table in a mask and threatening to kill himself, sending shoppers running for safety.

Police said the white male in his late teens or early 20s first went up an escalator, then came back down, put on the red mask and made the threat. They say he also threw down a bag before taking off in the direction of nearby apartments.

Anyone with information on the man pictured is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

