Photo of person of interest, suspect vehicle released in deadly drive-by shooting case

Harris County investigators are hoping someone will recognize the man or the vehicle. They said they were involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in October.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who has been identified as a person of interest in a murder case from earlier this year.

On Oct. 30 around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call in the 10200 block of Old Bammel North Houston Road.

When they arrived, deputies found Cory Crawford, 33, shot to death in front of an apartment complex entry/exit gate. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Crawford was shot during a drive-by shooting and have identified a person of interest as well as a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting.

The vehicle authorities are searching for appears to be a white or pearl-colored sedan with aftermarket wheels. Investigators said they think the car is a Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the vehicle is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.