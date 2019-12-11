PHOENIX — Phoenix Police arrested a woman for allegedly trying to kidnap a 7-month-old baby in the parking lot of a Target near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Nicole Nutting, 38, is accused of kidnapping and assault.

The incident happened on Nov. 4 around 5:30 p.m., according to court documents.

Police say the baby was being brought to the mother's car in the parking lot of the Target when a woman, later identified as Nutting, approached them.

Nutting reportedly began yelling "Travis, Travis. The baby's right here. That's my baby" at the mother's car, court documents say.

Police say then that Nutting started to pull the mother's hair and grabbed the car seat the baby was in and started to pull it away.

At that point, another person inside the car grabbed the car seat to pull it back inside.

Court papers say, the mother had to use "bodily force" to stop Nutting.

Both the mother and her passenger identified Nutting as the attempted kidnapper, police say.

According to court documents, Nutting is described as mentally disturbed and may be a danger to society.

