HPD: Four armed robbers steal trash bag full of prescription medicines from Houston pharmacy

Police say they had guns and forced the employees to get on the floor while they filled up their bag.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help to identify four men that robbed a pharmacy on November 4.

The pharmacy is located near Stella Link Road and South Braeswood Boulevard. Police say the suspects had handguns when they walked in around 10 a.m. They forced the employees on the ground then filled a trash bag with prescription medicines. When the bag was full, they all left the pharmacy in what was described as a light-colored four-door Buick LeSabre.

They say two of them were medium-sized and one was bigger. The fourth one was thinner and wore a hoodie with the words "Good Vibes" during the robbery.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information the leads to any of the suspects getting charged and/or arrested. Anyone with a tip on this case should call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crime-stoppers.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous.