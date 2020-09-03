PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police released photos of three persons of interest believed to be involved in the fatal stabbing of a man at a Pasadena apartment complex.

This happened Monday morning at the apartments addressed at 607 Richey Street.

The Pasadena Police Department said they received a call from a resident at the apartment complex that said there was a man bleeding and unconscious outside of her apartment.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the victim, 34-year-old Luis Reyes, was stabbed to death.

The investigation has led to officers looking for three people of interest.

Persons of interest in fatal stabbing at Pasadena apartments

Pasadena PD

Anyone who can identify these individuals or have information on this case is asked to call Detective D. Mata at 713-475-7878 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

