Person of interest wanted in series of burglaries in gated community in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest wanted in a series of burglaries that happened in a gated community in The Woodlands.

The community, Carlton Woods, is located near Sterling Ridge Drive and Branch Crossing Drive, which is less than three miles away from The Woodlands County Club.

A home was broken into on June 16 on Lamerie Way, deputies said, and there is also an investigation into reports of unknown person(s) trying to break into multiple homes on June 17 in the same area.

Detectives have a photo of a person of interest based on a security camera from a residence near the scene of the burglaries.

MCSO is asking anyone who lives in the area to please review any surveillance footage from June 16-17 and if there is any information you can provide to deputies on the burglaries or the person of interest, please call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and reference case #20A193686.

An anonymous donor has added $1500 to the cash reward for any tips leading to the suspect(s) arrests.