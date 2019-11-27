HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a man in west Houston.

The person of interest is identified as Dashadd Edward McNeil, 26. McNeil has not been charged at this time.

The victim, Juston Alan Walker, 25, was pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital following the shooting that occurred on Oct. 5.

Investigators say patrol officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. to a shooting at an apartment complex located in the 9400 block of Coventry Square Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported Walker to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McNeil or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

