HOUSTON — Police have identified a person of interest in connection with fatal shooting of a wrecker driver Wednesday night.

Augustin Martinez, 48, who was shot inside his tow truck, managed to take a picture of the suspected shooters before he died.

Houston police have now identified one of the men as Idelfonso Gamez Torres, 42. Police are only calling him a person of interest and say he is wanted for questioning.

He has not been formally charged at this time. Torres was last seen driving a 2004 red Ford Explorer with Texas license plates BH05601.

Police say they believed he might flee or has fled to Mexico.

The suspects are described only as two Hispanic males between 30 to 40 years of age. They were seen driving a red Ford Explorer.

Investigators say Martinez was giving a ride to a customer when he got into a verbal altercation with the two males at an apartment complex located at 215 W. Little York Road. Police say the suspects became hostile and one of them pulled a pistol and fired multiple shots from inside the Explorer at the wrecker and struck Martinez.

Martinez attempted to drive away, but crashed his vehicle and died at the scene. The customer was not injured.

Martinez's daughter, Carolina Escamilla, says she can't believe her dad is gone.

Escamilla said she can't believe she will never hear his voice again and she'll miss his laugh.

Police issued a second correction confirming previous information that the 45-year-old male customer did suffer a gunshot and was transported to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

