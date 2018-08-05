HOUSTON - Investigators have identified and located a person of interest in the social media threat regarding Houston Community College Central Campus.

Officials said they will seek charges with the Harris County District Attorney over the next several days.

This is still an open investigation. No other details are available at this time.

Officials said enhanced security measures announced Tuesday will remain in place.

The campus is scheduled to reopen Wednesday after being closed for two days due to the threat.

