KATY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot near Katy and the person of interest in the case has been found, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night on Plantation Tree Court, where authorities say a woman complained of her ex-husband breaking into the house.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he was shot in the leg. Cy-Fair EMS took him to a hospital where he is being treated. He is stable.

The former couple is recently divorced. The woman got home and found her ex-husband there, according to law enforcement officials.

She said he started throwing things into the driveway.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect took off from the home.

Saturday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a photo of the man he said was a person of interest in the case.

Deputies were looking for Brady Joseph Ray, 39, and found him not long after the sheriff's tweet went out.

He was found a couple of miles from the home and was armed with a pistol at the time.

This is a developing story.

