Man wanted for questioning in fatal shooting of mother, daughter in SE Houston

Hector Birriel has been identified as a person of interest in this case. He is only wanted for questioning. He has not been charged with anything.

Houston police are hoping someone knows the whereabouts of a man they're deeming a person of interest wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a mother and daughter in southeast Houston.

The man has been identified as 51-year-old Hector Birriel. He has not been charged with anything, but police captured Birriel on surveillance video at the victim's apartment and they want to talk to him because they believe he may have information on this shooting.

PERSON OF INTEREST: Homicide detectives want to speak with Hector Birriel, 51, regarding the fatal shooting of two females found at 7750 Drouet Street about 1:55 p.m. on June 12.



Birriel has not been charged



He was seen on surveillance video in the victims' apartment 1/2 pic.twitter.com/H6vEcUsish — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 3, 2021

Below are photos of Birriel and his vehicle, which is described as a white 2012 Nissan Rogue with no hubcaps.

The victims in this shooting — identified as Lesli Reyes Erazo, 35, and her daughter, Eslie Jimenez Erazo, 16 — were found shot to death inside of their apartment on June 12 in the 7700 block of Drouet Street, which is near Hobby Airport.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect in this case,

Anyone with information on this incident or know of Birriel's whereabouts is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.