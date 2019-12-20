HOUSTON — A suspect refused to stop for officers, leading to a chase involving a baby, police in west Houston said early Friday.

The chase started at about 2 a.m. along the W. Sam Houston Parkway near Beechnut.

Officers said they attempted to stop a vehicle after the license plate came back as being tied to a "failure to stop and give information" incident.

The driver allegedly refused to stop but slowed down just enough for a passenger holding a baby to get out and run away, police said.

The man behind the wheel then continued to flee. The suspect went north but eventually hit a dead end on Briarhills Parkway and tried to get away on foot. Police shocked him with a Taser and took him into custody.

Police said they found a pistol on the suspect, who already had a warrant for aggravated assault.

He now faces an additional charge of felony evading, at the least.

