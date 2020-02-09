Precinct 4 K-9 helps capture murder suspect from Pennsylvania

HOUSTON — A murder suspect from Pennsylvania is in custody thanks to a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable K-9 and his two-legged partners.
K-9 Rudo and Deputy Henson detained the suspect after he crashed his car in the 3500 block of Aspen Bend Drive in north Houston.
They were part of a Gulf Coast Violent Task Force team searching for the man, whose name hasn’t been released.
We’re waiting for more details on the suspect and the murder case out of Pennsylvania.
After the bust, K-9 Rudo was awarded with a dip in a swimming pool and he was promised a steak dinner tonight.
Precinct 4 has five K-9 deputies trained to apprehend suspects, find crime scene evidence, search for drugs and explosives and locate missing people.