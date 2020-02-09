Precinct 4 K-9 helps capture murder suspect from Pennsylvania

After the bust, K-9 Rudo was awarded with a dip in a swimming pool and he was promised a steak dinner tonight.

HOUSTON — A murder suspect from Pennsylvania is in custody thanks to a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable K-9 and his two-legged partners.

K-9 Rudo and Deputy Henson detained the suspect after he crashed his car in the 3500 block of Aspen Bend Drive in north Houston.

They were part of a Gulf Coast Violent Task Force team searching for the man, whose name hasn’t been released.

We’re waiting for more details on the suspect and the murder case out of Pennsylvania.

After the bust, K-9 Rudo was awarded with a dip in a swimming pool and he was promised a steak dinner tonight.

NOW - CANINE CAPTURES MURDER SUSPECT!



Heavy police presence near the 3500 block of Aspen Bend Drive.



A Constable Canine assisted the Gulf Coast Violent Task Force capture a suspect wanted for murder out of Pennsylvania!



Follow us at https://t.co/E8STYHMtoE pic.twitter.com/jNKjQ6QQk2 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 2, 2020

Our Constable K9 RUDO taking a well deserved dip in a pool after capturing a MURDER suspect. We think he also deserves steak tonight. What do ya'll think?



Great work Deputy Henson and Rudo!



Follow us at https://t.co/E8STYHMtoE to receive live feeds on crime. pic.twitter.com/Stmn7BlppV — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 2, 2020