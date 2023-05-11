'Menace to kids': 17-year-old charged after shooting kids with pellet gun as they walked home from school, HCSO says

On three occasions, a 17-year-old boy shot four different kids with a pellet gun as they were on their way home from school, HCSO says.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old boy is facing trouble after he was accused of shooting kids with a pellet gun.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was a “menace to kids walking home from school.” They said on three occasions, the boy shot four different kids. The shootings happened on May 4, 5, and 8.

Last Thursday, a 17-year-old girl was shot in her neck. The next day, a 14-year-old girl was shot in her head and a 12-year-old boy was shot in his shoulder. A 16-year-old girl was also shot in her head on Monday.

It is unknown if any of the kids suffered serious injuries.

The teen boy accused of the shootings is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of injury to a child.