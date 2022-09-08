Pedestrian struck at Westheimer intersection for the second time this week, police say

The driver left the scene but returned about an hour later and was arrested.

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Westheimer Road early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Westheimer near Hillcroft Ave.

Police said the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when a car traveling westbound hit the man.

The suspect left the scene after hitting the man, but returned about an hour later. Police said the suspect may have called family members after hitting the pedestrian who advised him to return to the scene.

The suspect cooperated with police and officers said they didn't find any signs of impairment.

It's the second time this week that a pedestrian was struck at that same intersection.

Late Saturday night, another pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the area. That suspect is still on the run.

"Hopefully, if we could get cooperation from both pedestrians not crossing there as well as people paying a little bit more attention and driving closer to the speed limit, as well...maybe that will help with some of the crashes," HPD Sgt. Griffiths said.

Police said the victim is an adult man who is still alive, but did not an update on his condition.