Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in southwest Houston

Traffic is being diverted off Bellaire Blvd. while the incident is being investigated.

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Houston.

The incident happened at about 10:14 a.m. in the 7800 block of Bellaire near Osage Street.

Traffic on Bellaire is being impacted in both directions.

All eastbound lanes of Bellaire Boulevard are being shut down while police investigate. Westbound lanes are partially closed with traffic also backing up onto Fondren Road.

No suspects or victims have been identified at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

This incident comes just hours after another fatal pedestrian accident in north Houston killed a man in a wheelchair off FM 1960.