Pedestrian dies after double hit-and-run crash on Eastex Freeway, deputies say

Deputies say two separate vehicles struck the pedestrian and ran while the victim was walking on the freeway early Tuesday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian has died following two different hit-and-run crashes early Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 12:55 a.m. on the southbound main lanes of the Eastex Freeway near Humble.

According to deputies, a 2016 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on freeway when it struck the pedestrian. Deputies discovered the Civic at the scene with no driver and officials believe the driver ran the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Deputies said that as the pedestrian laid on the ground, a second vehicle struck the victim. The second vehicle also sped away from the scene.

The pedestrian died on scene, according to HCSO Sgt. Cheek.