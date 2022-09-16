x
Crime

Man in wheelchair dragged after being hit by car on Westheimer, HPD says

Lazy Hollow and Hullsmith are shut down as police investigate.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car on Westheimer near Lazy Hollow, but then dragged all the way to Dunvale. This happened just before 5:45 a.m. heading east. 

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

