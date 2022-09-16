Man in wheelchair dragged after being hit by car on Westheimer, HPD says

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
Police said a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car on Westheimer near Lazy Hollow, but then dragged all the way to Dunvale. This happened just before 5:45 a.m. heading east.
Lazy Hollow and Hullsmith are shut down as police investigate.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area: