Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on the Southwest Freeway

Police do not have any details on the suspect's vehicle so they are asking any witnesses to come forward so they can solve this case.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man walking across the Southwest Freeway.

This happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of Southwest Freeway near Kirby.

Police said they are not sure why the man was attempting to cross the freeway, but said he was hit by a vehicle and the driver of that vehicle kept going.

Police found the man dead in the middle lanes of the freeway.

At this time, police do not have any details on the suspect's vehicle so they are asking any witnesses to come forward so they can solve this case.

If you have any information that could help the Houston Police Department, call 713 247-4072.

Fatality Crash: US 59 (southbound) @ Kirby. One Confirmed. Auto-Pedestrian. Avoid the area. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 23, 2021

Check back for any updates.