HOUSTON — The search is on for a driver who hit-and-killed a man changing his tire on the Eastex Freeway feeder road in north Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a couple was driving southbound in the 11500 block of the Eastex Freeway near E Mt Houston Road when they noticed their tire was wobbly.

The male driver stopped in a moving lane of traffic and got out of the car to fix the tire. The woman got out of the car and stood behind the man to provide light from her cellphone.

That's when the woman saw a vehicle starting to approach them.

She thought the vehicle was going to stop and help. but tragically that wasn't the case.

"The vehicle was going so fast that the mirror struck her shoulder and it ended up hitting the male that was changing the tire," said Dashana Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The man died on the scene. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle, only described as a 4-door silver SUV, fled the scene.

Authorities need help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO's Vehicular Crime Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

