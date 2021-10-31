1-year-old grazed, man shot multiple times in road rage shooting in north Houston, police say

Houston police said the incident started on the North Freeway near the 610 Loop.

HOUSTON — A man was shot multiple times and a 1-year-old child was grazed by a bullet Sunday night during a road rage shooting in north Houston, according to police.

Houston Police Department Sgt. David Solis said the incident started on the North Freeway near the 610 Loop.

Solis said the victim was driving when he got into an altercation with someone in another vehicle, possibly a black, older-model Nissan Rogue.

According to Solis, someone in the suspect vehicle opened fire, hitting the driver in the neck and shoulder and twice in the chest. A 1-year-old child was also grazed during the gunfire.

There were more children in the victim's car, Solis said, but no one else was injured. Both victims were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.