2 women shot, injured during argument at seafood restaurant in Pearland, police say

Pearland investigators said both women are restaurant employees.

PEARLAND, Texas — A dispute between two employees at a seafood restaurant in Pearland ended with shots fired and both women in the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Pearland police were called about 1:45 p.m. to the Crafty Crab restaurant in the 11100 block of Broadway Street, just west of Highway 288.

Investigators said the two women were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds when officers arrived. They're both expected to survive.

Initial findings suggest the women had a verbal altercation leading up to the shooting. What the women were arguing about is still unclear.

Pearland police said a suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the public.