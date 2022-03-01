Police release photos of 4 suspects accused of forcing their way inside Pearland home

The first suspect asked to use the phone before showing a pistol and forcing his way inside the home. Three others followed him in.

PEARLAND, Texas — The Pearland Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that happened late last month.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the four suspects they say forced their way inside a home on Bend Creek Lane.

It happened on Feb. 24 around 4:15 p.m.

Police said a male knocked on the front door of the house and asked to use the phone. He then pulled out a handgun and forced his way inside.

A second male appeared with a rifle and entered behind the first suspect. Two other suspects were seen in home surveillance video.

Police said the four arrived and left the scene in a white Lexus SUV with black rums.

It's unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 281-997-4211 or email crimetips@pearlandtx.gov.