PEARLAND, Texas — Three bodies were found inside a Pearland home in the Shadow Creek subdivision Wednesday night.

This happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Creek Run Drive.

Pearland Police say officers responded to a call of a possible shooting at the home. One of the responding officers heard gunshots at the scene.

The officer forced his way inside through the front door, finding three bodies, two men and a woman.

Detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. They saw all three died from apparent gunshot wounds.

The identities of those involved have not been released.