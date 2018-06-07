PEARLAND, Texas - Pearland Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at some local businesses.

Police say on Sunday, the suspect used the stolen credit card at establishments in the 2700 block of Pearland Parkway and in the 3200 block of Broadway Street. They believe he was driving a silver Mercury Milan with temporary Texas license plates.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is urged to call Detective Jefrey Bond at (281) 997-4243 or by e-mail.

