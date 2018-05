PEARLAND, Texas - One person has been shot outside of the Pearland Town Center Saturday afternoon.

That person has been transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The Pearland Police Department said the incident happened near the European Wax Center. Police said an argument over a car being hit led to the shooting. One person is in custody.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

