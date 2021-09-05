Man in custody after shooting, killing his father in Pearland, police say

Police said the man called a friend and told him he shot and killed his dad. That friend alerted police.

PEARLAND, Texas — A man shot and killed his own father Sunday at a home in Pearland, according to police.

The Pearland Police Department said they received a call at about 4:55 a.m. in regards to a man who told his friend he had shot and killed his dad in the 1600 block of Rayburn Lane. The friend was the person who alerted police.

When police got on scene, they saw a 38-year-old man through a sliding glass door that led to a bedroom. That man was taken into custody without incident.

Police went to search the house and found a 69-year-old man who was shot. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Pearland police said there does not appear to be any more victims or suspects in this case.

No other information has been provided.

