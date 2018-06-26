HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man sits in jail after deputies said he intentionally struck a teen with his vehicle over the weekend.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 said the teenager was sitting on his bicycle in his neighborhood’s cul-de-sac, when he saw a vehicle coming towards him at a high rate of speed.

The driver slowed down and then intentionally drove towards the victim, struck him and then left the scene.

The teen was shaken up about the incident but walked away uninjured.

Deputies were able to identify and locate the suspect identified as 37-year-old Danny Francisco Perales.

Perales was arrested without incident and is being held in Harris County Jail with no bond. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

