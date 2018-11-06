HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after deputies say he was driving the wrong way on Highway 249 and hit a patrol vehicle Sunday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Noelvin Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His bond was set at $500.

a deputy was on patrol Sunday in the 14200 block of State Highway 249 when he observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction headed directly towards him.

The deputy stopped his patrol vehicle in an effort to avoid a collision, but was struck by the suspect vehicle.

Deputies said the suspect then began to reverse his vehicle in an attempt to leave the scene, but the deputy was able to stop and detain the suspect.

The driver was identified as Noelvin Rodriquez and during the investigation it was discovered that Rodriquez was driving while intoxicated, deputies said.

“Fortunately there were no injuries sustained in the crash,” Constable Mark Herman said.

