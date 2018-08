HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say a 26-year-old man is expected to survive after being found shot in the face in a motel room early Tuesday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, it happened at a motel in the 16500 block of the North Freeway.

Constable Deputies are on scene at a motel in the 16500 block of the North Freeway where a 26yo male has sustained a gunshot wound to the face. The male has been transported to the hospital, the injury is non life threatening. pic.twitter.com/AfNc4GfgZ6 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 28, 2018

The male has been transported to the hospital.

No other details were released.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning for more on this developing story.

© 2018 KHOU